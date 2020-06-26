Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival canceled for 2020 | News

MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) – The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival has been canceled after being originally rescheduled until September, the organization announced on Thursday.

The event was postponed from June until Sept. 24-27 before Thursday’s cancellation.

All ticket holders will receive a contact with here is how to roll your ticket over to the 2021 festival or get a refund.

“Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality,” Bonnaroo posted on its website.

Bonnaroo will now take place on June 17-20, 2021, to celebrate the event’s 20th anniversary. Current 2020 Bonnaroo ticket holders will have the ability to refund your ticket(s) and accommodations for Bonnaroo 2021 by logging in to your Frontgate account and selected the refund option before July 31, 2020, at 10:59 p.m. CT. All ticket holders who do not find the refund option will be automatically rolled to Bonnaroo 2021.

If you bought a Nashville Shuttle, Airport Shuttle, Hotel package, or purchased tickets through Lyte, Fevo, or Ticketmaster Resale, there will never be a rollover ticket option for 2021. These ticket orders will undoubtedly be automatically refunded. Your refund will be issued to your original way of payment in as few as 30 days from July 31, 2020. New packages for 2021 will undoubtedly be announced and go back available for sale at a later date.

A Bonnaroo virtual festival will undoubtedly be held Sept. 24-27 featuring some of the favorite moments from past and present, alongside some special surprises. Details will be announced soon.

