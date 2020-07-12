Bonfire of red tape and taxes planned by Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is planning to slash red tape and taxes as part of a post-Brexit ‘economic revolution’.

Mr Sunak really wants to completely overhaul planning laws and offer wide-ranging tax cuts only a year following the UK becomes fully independent from the European Union in December, as reported by the Sunday Telegraph.

He can also be said to be likely to open bidding for towns, cities and regions to become freeports – where UK taxes and tariffs will not apply – in his autumn Budget.

It is understood the ports will undoubtedly be ‘fully operational’ within 18 months of the UK leaving the customs union and single market at the end of this year.

The bonfire of red tape comes as more than £700 million is to be allocated to building new infrastructure, taking on staff and developing technology to make sure Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the UK leaves the EU at the conclusion of the season.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said the major investment would ensure traders and the border industry can ‘manage the changes and seize the opportunities’ once the transition period ends in December.

The £705 million package includes £235 million for staffing and IT systems, and £470 million for port and inland infrastructure to make sure compliance with new customs procedures and controls.

New border infrastructure will undoubtedly be built inland where there is absolutely no space at ports, while ports can get one-off financial support to guarantee the right infrastructure is set up.

Of the £235 million for staffing and IT systems:

£100 million will undoubtedly be used to produce HMRC systems to reduce the responsibility on traders £20 million will be allocated to new equipment to keep the nation safe.

£15 million will go towards building new data infrastructure to improve border flow and management.

£10 million will undoubtedly be used to recruit around 500 more Border Force personnel.

The funding relates and then the implementation of the GB-EU border, and the Government is expected to publish specific guidance and measures for Northern Ireland in the coming weeks.

Mr Gove said: ‘We are taking back get a handle on of our borders, and leaving the single market and the customs union at the end of this year bringing both changes and significant opportunities which is why we all need certainly to prepare.

‘That is why we’re announcing this major package of investment today.

‘With or without further agreement with the EU, this £705 million will ensure that the mandatory infrastructure, tech and border personnel have been in place in order that our traders and the border industry are able to manage the changes and seize the opportunities as we lay the foundations for the world’s best and secure border.’

The transition period is placed to end at the conclusion of December 2020, once the UK will leave the single market and customs union.

The funding package comes ahead of a public information campaign in which guidance will be directed at traders and hauliers explaining what they could need to do to organize for the conclusion of the transition period.

Furthermore, Priti Patel will declare Britain as ‘open for business’ and ready to accept the ‘brightest global talent’ when she unveils more information on the UK’s points-based immigration system.

The Home Secretary is set release a details on Monday about how the newest system – which will enter into effect on January 1 2021 after freedom of movement ends – will operate.

It is designed to slice the number of low-skilled migrants entering Britain from the beginning of next year, but aims to make it easier for higher-skilled workers to get UK visas.

People who want to live and work in the UK should gain 70 points to be eligible to use for a visa.

Points will undoubtedly be awarded for key requirements like to be able to speak English to a particular level, having a job offer from an approved employer, and meeting a minimum salary threshold.

A health and care visa will give you a route for key health professionals to work in britain, while a graduate route will allow international students in which to stay the UK for at least couple of years after completing their studies.

Ms Patel said: ‘The British people voted to restore control of our borders and introduce a new points-based immigration system.

‘Now we have left the EU, we are liberated to unleash this country’s full potential and implement the changes we have to restore rely upon the immigration system and deliver a brand new fairer, firmer, skills-led system from 1 January 2021.

‘Britain is open for business and prepared to welcome the most effective and brightest global talent.’

Labour said it might scrutinise the visa proposals carefully.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: ‘We will scrutinise the proposals on visas cautiously. The Government has rushed through immigration legislation with very little detail in the middle of a global pandemic.

‘There are real concerns that will cause major problems for the NHS and our care sector, at any given time when we remain waiting for the Government to produce good on the promise to scrap the unfair immigration health surcharge for workers who were being charged to gain access to the very services they were keeping going to help others throughout the toughest of times.’