Bone Conduction Headphones Vidonn F3 Open Ear Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Sport Earphones w/Mic HD Stereo Sweat-Proof Lightweight 29g Bluetooth Headset for Running Cycling Driving Fitness (Grey)

Vidonn F3 Bone Conduction Headphones

F3 Mini measures 1 inch shorter than F1, providing a secure fit for those with smaller or narrower head sizes

Best balance of quality and affordability

F3 is based on F1 and uses Vidonn’s newly developed vibrator, which reduces sound leakage by 40%, and the latest version of the Bluetooth chip, and CVC call noise reduction technology, and in line with the safety fit design, it is the ideal Bluetooth headset for sports.

IP55 Sweatproof

40% reduction in sound leakage

As heavy as the phone case（29g）

8 hours of phone calls and music time

CSR BluetoothV5.0 and CVC

IP55 Water Resistance

F3 will remain securely in place throughout vigorous dance routines, intense sports, and more, all while feeling comfortable to wear

Simple Operation

Only one button needed to: power on, power off, answer call , reject call, play, pause, and switch songs

Open-Ear Design

No ear canal obstruction or reduced perception of surroundings. Use F3 to keep you safer while staying active and connected

Fitted Secure Design

Perfect for Driving

Stay alert, safe, and in your lane, while still listening to your preferred audio. Tired of listening? … Simply one-press pause or hang F3 around your neck

Titanium alloy

Core structure is made of a high-quality titanium alloy. F3 can withstand hundreds of folds with no damage and full memory retention of its original, fitted shape

【Adopt QCC Bluetooth Chip, latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology】- Faster paring and more stable connection(33ft signal transmission is unobstructed), compatibility with iPhone and Android smart phone, iPad, Mac, Tablets, PC computer, TV, smart watch with bluetooth. Enjoy music hands-free.

【Dual Battery Structure for Longer Battery Life】- 1.5 hour full charged can continuous play music 7-9 hours, standby time 10 days. Improved Ergonomic Structure, more fit & comfortable wearing and less sound leakage, better sound quality and more bass.

【IP65 Rated Sweat and Light rain Waterproof】- It’s design for Sports with high intensity material(Titanium alloys and food grade silicone), completely sweatproof, suitable for outdoor activities. Note: Bluetooth headphones not suitable for swimming.

【After-sales Service】- We provide 30 days free replacement and 12 months warranty service to ensure the enjoyment of your purchase. Contact us if you meet any issues. Email:[email protected]