BONBON Bluetooth Shower Speaker Waterproof – Handsfree Portable Speakerphone with Built-in Mic,4hrs of Playtime, Wireless Bluetooth Devices,Dedicated Suction Cup for Showers,Bathroom,Pool(Blue)



Price: $11.99

(as of Sep 07,2020 20:27:34 UTC – Details)

Product Description

This is a mini ultra portable waterproof wireless bluetooth 4.0 stereo speakers, support bluetooth stereo sound, perfect sound quality.

Product Description

Battery Voltage: 3.7V

Material: Silicone + ABS

Bluetooth support: V3.0 + EDR

Duration: approx 4 hour (at normal volume)

Charging time: about 2-3 hours

Dimensions: 85 x 85 x 45 mm (L * W * H)

Weight: 105g

Transmission range: approx 8-10meters(Not through doors or walls)

Note

1.When Speaker charging,the LED indicator turns red and the battery is being charged.

2.The battery will be fully charged in about 2-3 hours， Please remember to unplug charging for longer battery life.

3.DO NOT immerse it into water.

4.Please keep the surface of wall dry before using the suction cup.

5.When the speaker is turned on, if it is not used for 3-4 minutes, the speaker will be turned off automatically.

Instructions for use

1.How to pair your phone?

Hold power button for about 3s to start the speaker.

Use your smart phone to search the bluetooth signal,Bluetooth name is BTS-06. Pair with them.

2.How to control the volume?

Hold “+” or ” -“for a long seconds.And you can also control by your paired phone or other bluetooth device.

3.How to switch the song?

Press”+” or “-“for a short seconds.

Package includes

1 x Bluetooth speakers

1 x USB charging cable

1 x Suction cup

【Wireless Bluetooth 3.0 and stereo A2DP】:Bring you perfect sound experience, and you can put your mobile phone or tablet in a safe place while enjoying tunes or answer phone calls.Automatically pairs your device with the speaker when the device is in range of the speaker’s bluetooth after the first successful pairing.

【Unique Suction Cup Design】:Easy to attach and remove, the suction cup could sucked on any flat surface including desk, wall, window, back side of phone or tablet.

【Waterproof Shower Speaker】:Take a shower with the full band and sing along to your favorite songs. Allow you to use it at any where or any time you like (In bathroom, beach, swimming pool, wash room, fishing trip, Boat trip etc.)

【Widely compatible】:Compatible with iPhone , iPad , TV, Cars, Smartphones and any Bluetooth-enabled device.Our 60-day money-back guarantee for any reason and friendly helpful customer service.