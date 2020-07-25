Bon Jovi announces new release date for ‘Bon Jovi 2020’, share new single ‘Do What You Can’ – Armenian News

Bon Jovi has actually revealed a new release date for their upcoming new album ‘Bon Jovi 2020’.

Originally set to be launched on May 15, the follow- as much as 2016’s ‘This House Is Not for Sale’ was “a completed album with a breadth and depth of songwriting, titled for a challenging and pivotal election year,” NME reports, mentioning a press release.

However, frontman Jon Bon Jovi, like the remainder of the world, discovered himself all of a sudden experiencing a world- modifying coronavirus pandemic, followed rapidly by the incredible occasions of George Floyd’s death and the occurring motion for racial equality.

The experience led him to tape-record 2 new tunes: ‘American Reckoning’ and the freshly launched ‘Do What You Can’, which both follow the album’s very first single, ‘Limitless’

In April, the band exposed that ‘Do What You Can’ had actually been composed by Jon Bon Jovi with submissions and lyric recommendations from fans.

“I am a witness to history,” stated BonJovi “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”