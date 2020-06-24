Bombshell: Handwritten Strzok Notes Show Comey Saying Flynn Call Was ‘Legit,’ Biden Suggests ‘Logan Act’

Notes by former FBI special agent Peter Strzok show former director James Comey advising President Obama that calls between General Michael Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak seem to be “legit.”

The handwritten memorialization of the meeting, which took place in early January, also generally seems to show former Vice President Joe Biden suggesting search for the “Logan Act,” while Obama advised that “the right people” need certainly to look into Flynn.

The notes were submitted by Flynn’s legal team in a court filing Wednesday to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

“Mr. Obama himself directed that ‘the right people’ investigate General Flynn,” in line with the filing.

Comey, in accordance with Strzok’s scribbled notes replied that “Kislyak calls but appear legit.”

In still another section labeled ‘VP’ for ‘Vice President,’ the language “Logan Act” appear.

Flynn’s lawyers write in their memo that, “According to Strzok’s notes, it appears that Vice President Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act” which “became an admitted pretext to investigate General Flynn.”

ALSO JUST IN: Flynn legal team files a page of Strzok’s notes, which may actually describe the Jan. 5 meetign with Obama and natsec team Notes indicate Biden mentioned the Logan Act, but entirely without context. pic.twitter.com/lGsj0DepHm — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 24, 2020

Flynn Exonerated

Flynn pled guilty to lying to the FBI over contacts with Russia in late 2017, but documents unsealed by the Department of Justice early in the day this year showed his plea was likely the result of a coercion and entrapment plot.

The call it self led to a few Obama officials requesting Flynn’s name be unmasked from intercepts of a call with Kislyak.

After he was identified, leaked calls were published by the Washington Post’s David Ignatius on January 12, 2017, which led to Flynn’s firing.

Disclosing the identity of an American collaterally caught in surveillance is “a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”

A federal appeals court today ordered a lower court to dismiss the case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

.@JoeBiden months ago: “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.” Peter Strzok notes, released today: “Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act.”pic.twitter.com/KGrn0epokp — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2020

Did Biden Lie?

In an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, Biden accused President Trump of linking him to the Flynn case as a diversion.

“I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn, number one. Number two, this is all about diversion,” he claimed.

Trump mocked the concept that Biden knew nothing after a set of former Obama administration officials who ‘unmasked’ Flynn was declassified plus it revealed the former Vice President’s name.

“He has no idea, he knows nothing about anything. Nothing at all. And then it gets released today that he was a big unmasker,” the president sarcastically replied. “So how do you know nothing if you’re one of the unmaskers?”

Strzok’s notes suggest Biden knew plenty and that the President, once more, has shown correct.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) called the Democrat presidential nominee a liar.

May 2020: Joe Biden says he knows “nothing” concerning the Flynn investigation. June 2020: Peter Strzok’s notes reveal it absolutely was BIDEN’s idea to invoke the Logan Act against Flynn. Biden lied! pic.twitter.com/YjMkLqw5fI — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 24, 2020

“I hope a lot of people are going to pay a big price because they’re dishonest, crooked people,” President Trump has said regarding the Obama-Biden-Flynn scandal before.

He has suggested those involved were “human scum” and committed “treason.”

“It was the greatest political crime in the history of our country,” Trump told Fox News in May. “If I were a Democrat instead of a Republican, I think everybody would have been in jail a long time ago, and I’m talking with 50-year sentences.”

“It is a disgrace what’s happened,” he continued. “This is the greatest political scam, hoax in the history of our country.”

Imagine spending your lifetime in service to the great country as General Flynn did, serving with honor and distinction, simply to have your whole life and reputation ruined by a community organizer and his buddies – all because they couldn’t accept the outcome of an election.

Are you going to let these people in power again come November?