Bombshell Book Claim: Kate Middleton Warned Prince Harry Not To Marry Meghan Markle!

Man, these Royal family tell-alls will be the gift that keeps giving! That LeVar Burton actually was right about books…

We already read up on one family squabble from Royals At War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split with the House of Windsor, by which investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett spilled the tea on Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy announcement at Princess Eugenie‘s wedding — namely that Prince Harry didn’t know his wife would do it and got totally “embarrassed.”

But they’ve uncovered more dirt from the Palace floors during the Sussexes’ tumultuous amount of time in the UK. Rewind to several months before Eugenie’s nuptials, before Meghan and Harry’s own wedding even.

We’ve heard ahead of the rift between your houses of Sussex and Kensington was due to Prince William telling Harry to slow things down with Meghan. In the UK’s Channel 5 documentary William & Harry: Princes At War, Sky News reporter Carole Malone stated:

“The biggest cause of their so-called rift was Wills tried to warn Harry when he met Meghan not to rush into it. He’d only known her for less than a year when they got engaged. He sat him down and just told him to take it a bit slow, not to run at it.”

Well, Royals At War — out on Tuesday — backs up that claim. Per quotes from DailyMail.com, William took Harry aside and asked:

“Is she the right one?”

But what if it wasn’t just William?

According to the authors’ inside sources, Kate Middleton also urged caution after Harry fell so hard for the Suits star so quickly in 2016. They write:

“She gently reminded him that he was dating someone with a completely different life, past, and career and it would take time, care and attention for them to integrate.”

Uhh.. “integrate”?? Oof. Talk about a bad choice of words.

Even as prudent as concerns as these may be, that’s not exactly how love works is it, picking the woman who’s most much like you.

It does sound like they’re being awfully protective of Harry — and critical of Meghan.

Just as we’ve heard, the book claims it did NOT go well — with the Duke thinking his family wasn’t giving this amazing woman he’d met a chance and reacting too harshly in response. As one source told them:

“It’s my opinion that Harry feels he couldn’t protect his mother, so he’s going all out to protect his wife. He is so sensitive he often sees criticism or negativity where there isn’t any.”

The way Howard and Tillett notice it, this was the key moment in the whole Royal split:

“The rifts that eventually opened up in the Royal family after Meghan arrived could have been avoided if Harry was able to empathise and take his brother’s concerns in the spirit they were intended.”

Aw, how sad. To think how things could have been if William and Kate have been less protective — or if Harry had been less defensive.

These three used to be so close…

At some point though, we’re sure Harry was tired of playing third wheel!

