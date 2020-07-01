Bomb threat at Yerevan shopping center – Panorama

Armenia’s National Center for Crisis Management on Wednesday received a call saying a bomb had been planted at the meals court of a Yerevan shopping center, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Firefighters, rescuers, as well as the operational group of the crisis management center were dispatched to Yerevan Mall, the ministry said.

Narine Mkrtchyan, President of the National Press Club, shared a photo from the scene on Facebook, adding the mall was evacuated.

No other details were instantly available.