Bomb squad rush to city centre after magnet fisherman pulls suspected explosive device out of river

A bomb squad hurried to a hectic city centre this afternoon after a suspected explosive device was pulled out of a river by a magnetfisherman

The rusty, ‘shell-like’ item was pulled from the River Aire in Leeds, West Yorkshire at around 2pm today, triggering the evacuation of a location near GranaryWharf

The fisherman, Ian Major, signaled cops who contacted explosive professionals from The Army, while neighboring pathways were cordoned off and traffic was rerouted.

It was later on verified by West Yorkshire Police that the rusted metal item was an old mooring post.

A declaration stated: ‘Further queries have actually developed the item is a mooring post. The cordon has actually now been gotten rid of. Thank you for your perseverance.’

A number of companies and a minimum of one club were left and traffic was being rerouted in the middle of an examination into the item this afternoon.

As well as cops it is comprehended the Explosive Ordnance Device branch of The Army remained in presence from Catterick Garrison near Richmond.

Mr Major, 39, found the product while magnet fishing in the River Aire with his teenage nephew Nathan Oldfield, Leeds Live reported.

Speaking about the uncommon discover, he stated: ‘We chucked the magnets in and handled to get hold of an old mooring – which is what they utilize on boats – which’s what we were attempting to choose.

‘That dropped off the magnet and when we tossed it in once again we pulled thisout It took 2 of us to get it out.

‘When we initially took a look at it we believed it was a swelling of metal however on closer evaluation it appeared to be more shell-like. I’m ex-forces so I had a concept of what I was taking a look at.’

A West Yorkshire Police representative stated: ‘Police are presently handling an occurrence in Leeds City Centre where a rusty metal item was discovered in the river in Canal Wharf.

‘ A cordon remains in location and the city has actually been left. The public are encouraged to prevent the location at this time.’