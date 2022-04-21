On April 21, at 3:48 pm, the National Crisis Management Center received information that a bomb had been planted on a plane flying from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport to Yerevan-Moscow.
A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the Yerevan City Rescue Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene. on duty օպեր Operative groups of the National Crisis Management Center.
Rescuers inspected the plane և baggage ․ Nothing dangerous was found.
MES:
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.