On April 21, at 3:48 pm, the National Crisis Management Center received information that a bomb had been planted on a plane flying from Yerevan’s Zvartnots Airport to Yerevan-Moscow.

A fire brigade from the fire-rescue detachment of the Yerevan City Rescue Department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene. on duty օպեր Operative groups of the National Crisis Management Center.

Rescuers inspected the plane և baggage ․ Nothing dangerous was found.

