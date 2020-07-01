Bomb alarm at Yerevan shopping center – Armenian News

The administration of Yerevan Mall, a multi-functional shopping center in the Armenian capital, on Wednesday received a bomb alarm from an encrypted e-mail account.

In a letter composed in Russian, the unidentified subscriber warned of three bombs allegedly planted on the premises of the shopping and entertainment complex.

“The message which came to our business e-mail address said bombs had been planted, which threaten an explosion. We contacted the corresponding agencies to report the incident, and they are now conducting a site examination,” General Manager Vazrik Sekoyan told reporters.

Asked whether susupicious items have been detected, he said they have no information for the time being. “I don’t believe they will find anything as our [security] services watch [the site] each and every morning and each night. Had they seen suspicion items, we might have known that,” he added.

The National Center for Crisis Management received the emergency call at 2:46pm on Wednesday. Firefighters and a rescuers immediately headed to the scene. The building has been evacuated.