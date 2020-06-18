Bolton’s bombshell book shows it’s still possible to be shocked by Trump’s presidency | John Bolton

The traditional Washington wisdom before Wednesday afternoon was that it had been hard to imagine whatever would still have the capability to shock us about Donald Trump and his presidency.

Then John Bolton’s memoir leaked, with recollections of his time as national security adviser that appeared to have gone beyond parody and just kept travelling.

According to Bolton, Trump told Xi Jinping that the mass incarceration of Uighurs was “exactly the right thing to do”, and asked the Chinese leader for help getting re-elected. He said journalists should be executed. He thought it would be “cool” to invade Venezuela. He was uninterested in disarming North Korea, but obsessed for months about obtaining a CD of Elton John’s Rocket Man to Kim Jong-un. He thought Finland was section of Russia. He defended Saudi Arabia on the slaughter of dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi as a wheeze to distract attention from the minor scandal involving daughter Ivanka’s utilization of private email account. And that are just the first scrapings from Bolton’s account

The response has been a collective gasping on Twitter and TV, which includes happened before in the wake of a thousand tweets and insider revelations. This is, all things considered, a head of state who mused about dropping a nuclear bomb in to a hurricane.

The most important question is whether these new insights in to White House chaos from an insider with rock-hard conservative credentials will cut through the constant din of the Trump era and change any votes – which is really a wordy method of asking: doesn’t anything matter any more?

In the language of the pollsters, craziness is already “baked in” when it comes to opinions in regards to the Trump administration. The dividing line is whether Americans are horrified or enthralled by it.

Trump himself has boasted he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody” rather than “lose any voters”. The reality works out to be even more macabre. More than 117,000 Americans have died from coronavirus, many because the administration’s handling of the pandemic has been worse than simply about every single other country on the planet, with the possible exception of Brazil. Yet not exactly 40% of the electorate still think Trump has been doing a good job in rebuffing what that he calls the “plague from China”. And almost every Republican senator has continued to vote for Trump’s agenda.

“For diehard Trumpers, Bolton’s book, and the revelations about trading US trade security for election assistance, will make no difference,” Wendy Schiller, political science professor at Brown University, said. “They will still walk over hot coals to vote for him.”

For the ever-Trumpers, there are many ways to ease the pain. Pro-Trump media will attack Bolton as a resentful, self-promoting renegade, and they’re going to have a lot of material to work with.

Bolton does not emerge from his time in office or the ensuing months as an icon of public virtue. If he had agreed to testify before the House impeachment hearings, he would have raised the alarm on the presidential abuses he now says so disturbed him, and just maybe something could have been done about it. It is hard to see his refusal as such a thing other than to keep the most readily useful material for his $2m book deal.

By their own account, Bolton remained at Trump’s side even long after that he witnessed the president soliciting the Chinese communist leadership to help him win reelection. The “turning point” only came when Trump changed his mind about bombing Iran, a longstanding Bolton objective.

So there are lots of bullets with which to shoot the messenger, and yet still some reason to genuinely believe that the message may survive to inflict its slow-bleeding wound.

Even with all the current inequities of the US electoral system, Trump’s 40% core voters won’t be enough to get him reelected. He needs some independents and that’s where Bolton’s book might deepen and accelerate the procedure of corrosion.

“For independents and more moderate Republicans who voted for him in 2016 in key swing states, like Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Arizona, the Bolton revelations may further increase “Trump fatigue”, Schiller said. “Given that the US 2020 presidential election will be decided by razor thin margins in these states, if these voters stay home, or worse defect to Biden, Trump loses.”

The Bolton memoir also blunts the central attack line the Trump campaign is using against his Democratic opponent.

On the day the headlines of the book broke, it was running Facebook advertisements portraying Biden as Xi’s ventriloquist’s doll, and hugging a map of China with the tagline “Sleepy Joe loves China”. All of this becomes more awkward if the incumbent has told Xi he was “the greatest Chinese leader in 300 years!”, and quickly amending that to “the greatest leader in Chinese history.”

And just to prove irony is dead, buried and forgotten in age Trump, the president chose Wednesday to sign the “Uighur human rights policy act” in to law, threatening accountability for Beijing jailers, as a way of stiffening his anti-China credentials.

Running against China is Trump’s formula for distracting away from the pandemic and its particular consequent economic disaster, in addition to demonising his rival. That narrative is significantly more complicated now.

“If he gives in to Xi, has destroyed the economy, and let the virus run rampant, what is left?” asked Thomas Wright, director of the centre on the united states and Europe at the Brooking Institution.

But you will find still over four months to go before the election and those seem like they will be long months. Bolton might seem like ancient history by 3 November. After all, his own conclusions from his time in Trumpworld are that the president is a master of distraction and will do anything to win.

“The Trump presidency is not grounded in philosophy, grand strategy or policy,” Bolton writes. “It is grounded in Trump.”