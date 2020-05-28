Bolton Wanderers: Martin Tyler shares his memories of commentating at University of Bolton Stadium | Football News







Martin Tyler finds the journey more durable since Bolton Wanderers moved grounds

At a time when soccer grounds have closed their doorways, we have requested Martin Tyler to share some of his favorite info and memories of the houses of golf equipment all over the world.

This week, Sky Sports’ Voice of Football is wanting at some grounds at golf equipment that was once within the Premier League. Today, he takes us on a visit to Bolton Wanderers’ University of Bolton Stadium.

How I get there

Bolton’s former residence, Burnden Park, was very accessible by rail, however the change of floor took Wanderers out of city, so wheels are wanted.

There is a superb resort connected to the stadium which makes staying the evening earlier than or the evening after a fixture very handy.

What it is wish to commentate there

In Bolton’s Premier League years, the commentary and digicam gantry protruded from the highest of the Main Stand with entry by way of the press field. It was preferrred. But there was a change to seats within the stand itself, once more a wonderful view however somewhat extra cramped.

Did you already know?

Bolton’s first sport within the floor in 1997 towards Everton completed goalless. It was earlier than goal-line know-how which might have noticed {that a} Gerry Taggart header had crossed the road. That it ought to have been a purpose was fairly clear on Sky Sports’ stay protection. At the top of the season, they have been relegated on purpose distinction!

My memories of the bottom

Sam Allardyce noticed his Bolton group take pleasure in a high-quality comeback towards Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal in April 2003

I can not assume of the bottom with out remembering the administration there of Sam Allardyce. Sam has had many golf equipment since however it was at Bolton, the place he had spent some 10 years as a participant, the place he formulated and sharpened his managerial philosophy.

He guided the membership again to the Premier League after which established Bolton at that degree. He reached a League Cup last and took the unheralded North West membership into Europe. He was in a position to appeal to star international gamers like Jay-Jay Okocha, Youri Djorkaeff and Fernando Hierro.

I used to be with Bolton in 2005 in Bangkok once they gained the Premier League Asia Trophy. Manchester City and Everton have been amongst their rivals. It was the primary time I actually seen, what’s commonplace at the highest degree now, that the Bolton backroom employees outnumbered the taking part in squad.

Sam was a stickler for element and would cease at nothing in a continuing quest for any sort of marginal acquire on the opposition. He was forward of his time and never at all times appreciated for that.

He additionally cherished ruffling the considerably smoother feathers of managers from greater up the desk, significantly the abroad bosses like Arsene Wenger. His comment about needing his title to be pronounced “Allar-dee-chee” to get greater up the ladder was not delivered completely in jest.

One match I significantly recall when he spoiled Arsenal’s day was in April 2003. Arsenal have been at the then-named Reebok Stadium on the lookout for a win to return to the highest of the Premier League. In entrance of our stay cameras the Gunners began the second half with some spectacular marksmanship.

Thierry Henry arrange a tap-in for Sylvain Wiltord after which Robert Pires produced a wonderfully positioned shot from 20 yards. From 0-0 at half-time Bolton have been now two down 11 minutes into the second interval.

The Allardyce Bolton by no means gave up evenly and of their ranks that day they’d Okocha, Djorkaeff and a gifted Danish midfield participant in Per Frandsen. The first two labored a brief nook for Frandsen to let fly from the sting of the field. His drive hit a submit, however Djorkaeff adopted in to carry the rebound over David Seaman. Colour drained from Arsenal cheeks.

Set-pieces have been Bolton’s inventory in commerce and with six minutes left Djorkaeff’s free-kick flew in for the equaliser by way of the again of Martin Keown’s head. It summed up the spirit, the ability and the technique of Bolton at that point.

What I like about this floor

It has a really eye-catching design and could be seen from miles round. I simply want it was in Bolton!