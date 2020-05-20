Bolton stabbing: Woman charged after seven-year-old girl killed on Mothers’ Day

A woman has been charged with the murder of seven-year-old Emily Jones, who was stabbed to death in a park in Bolton on Mothers’ Day.
Eltiona Skana, 30, allegedly attacked the girl in front of her parents in Queen’s Park, Bolton, on the afternoon of Sunday 22 March.
Skana, understood to be originally from Albania, was arrested at the scene and later detained under the Mental Health Act.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Sharing the full story, not just the headlines
Greater Manchester Police announced on Wednesday afternoon she had been charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.
Police have previously described the incident as a “totally unprovoked and random attack”.
Detectives said the suspect was not known to Emily or her family.
The girl died at the scene despite the best efforts of police and paramedics who attended the scene shortly after 2.30pm.
Skana, of Turnstone Road, Bolton, is being held in custody.
She will appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 26 May.
Source link
Post Views: 12