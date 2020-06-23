Bolton says GOP control of Senate ‘absolutely critical’ regardless of who wins White House

“This is a terrible election from my perspective,” said Bolton, the author of a memoir of his time in the Trump administration, “The Room Where It Happened”. “In 2016, where it was a selection between my law school colleague Hillary Clinton and Trump, I voted for Trump on the theory it had been a binary choice, also it was safer to take a risk on Trump than to vote for Hillary.

“I watched Trump for 17 months up close and in person,” that he added, “and I cannot in good conscience vote for him again. I’m not saying I’m happy about this. I’m not happy about it, and it’s why I think the most important thing I will do politically between now and November … is work to keep Republican control of the Senate. I think that’s absolutely critical. I think it’s critical whether Trump wins or whether Biden wins.”

When asked by Baier whether that he thought Trump or Biden would be better on foreign policy, Bolton stated: “I don’t think there’s in whatever way of telling. I’ve known Joe Biden for a lengthy, long time and also have been on the opposite side of every issue. And we’ve also crossed swords on foreign and national security policy for a long time. And I’m maybe not going to vote for him.

“The difference between Biden and Trump,” Bolton continued, “is that Biden includes a view and Trump doesn’t have view.

“On any given day, any decision is possible. And I find that frightening. I think the response to the coronavirus demonstrates exactly the kind of fear that I have.”

Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, claimed that in early days of the pandemic, Trump “did not want to know anything bad about China and his friend Xi Jinping.

“He didn’t want to hear that the disease could threaten the United States, number one,” he added. “And number 2, he didn’t want to hear that the U.S. economy may be imperiled by this illness, because which was the way that he expected to get re-elected.

“So, the response was herky-jerky, incoherent, sporadic, and not as effective as it could have been. That’s what’s wrong with Donald Trump’s decision making, and to see it in this kind of crisis only gives a preview of what could happen in an even more severe crisis.”