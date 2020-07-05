Bolton questions how much time Trump spends watching TV versus listening to advisers

BOLTON THOUGHT TRUMP-ZELENSKY CALL WOULD BE A ‘DISASTER’

Bolton, who previously served as Trump’s national security adviser, has been on a really public campaign recently criticizing the president following the publication of his tell-all memoir “The Room Where It Happened.”

The Trump administration tried to block the release of the book because of concerns that classified information might be exposed, but a federal judge last month ruled the publishing could move ahead.

Bolton has defended his decision to write a tell-all about his time in the Trump administration and denied violating record-keeping laws by destroying his notes while in the White House.

Bolton’s book depicts a president whose foreign policy objectives were inexorably linked to his own political gain.

Bolton says Trump “pleaded” with China’s Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to help Trump’s reelection prospects. Bolton also writes that Trump linked the way to obtain military assistance to Ukraine to that country’s willingness to conduct investigations in to Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter — allegations that were in the centre of an impeachment trial that ended with Trump’s acquittal by the Senate in February.