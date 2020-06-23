Bolton in Fox News interview accuses Trump of ‘reprehensible conduct,’ denies violating records act

Bolton, an enthusiastic notetaker, was asked how that he filled the 500 pages of his book if he destroyed his notes all through his tenure at the White House.

“I’m blessed with a pretty good memory,” Bolton said.

Baier then asked Bolton if in burning his notes he had violated the Presidential Records Act, which mandates the preservation of all presidential records.

“No, I don’t think these are records that were supposed to be kept,” Bolton replied. “Many other people followed the same pattern.”

TRUMP BLASTS BOLTON AS ‘WASHED UP CREEPSTER’ AS BOOK HITS SHELVES, SAYS THAT HE SHOULD BE IN JAIL

Baier asked Bolton why not only Republicans but additionally Democrats, such as for example Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, found Bolton’s decision to write a book after refusing to testify in the impeachment inquiry “unpatriotic.”

Bolton said he thought the impeachment process was doomed from the beginning due to its partisan nature. He said Democrats “were driven by their own political objectives to go after Trump as fast as they could and as narrow as they could because they were concerned about messing up their own presidential nomination schedule.”

“I’m not saying he should have been impeached,” Bolton said of the president. “I’m saying there’s a lot of reprehensible conduct, not all of which is impeachable. The fact was the Democrats were pursuing a strategy that was clearly going right into a ditch.”

Bolton noted that House Democrats never issued him a subpoena to testify, but they did to everyone who testified. “This is something that I think a lot of people don’t understand, they never issued me a subpoena,” that he said.

“To me, a partisan rush to use the impeachment mechanism doesn’t require everybody else to make the same mistake,” the former national security adviser added.

Bolton also accused Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of going along with the views of Trump to help his political ambitions. In his book Bolton said that Pompeo usually shared his views on issues such as for example China, North Korea and Iran, the national security issues where Bolton usually clashed with the president and eventually led to his resignation.

“Even in issues where he thought the president was moving in the wrong direction, he would just stop trying to persuade him, stop trying to fix what was clearly a problem. And I think his political future is very much tied to the Trump administration,” Bolton said of Pompeo in the interview.

Bolton said he’d had his resignation drafted for a long time, nevertheless the “final straw” was Trump’s decision to invite the Taliban to Camp David to negotiate an Afghan Peace Agreement. Trump later announced he called off the gathering following the Taliban claimed responsibility for a car bombing that killed a U.S. soldier, a Romanian soldier, and 10 civilians in Kabul in September.

In his interview, Bolton also blasted Trump’s coronavirus response as “incoherent” as that he tore in to what that he labeled the unpredictable nature of the president’s decision-making.

“The difference between [Joe] Biden and Trump is that Biden features a view, and Trump doesn’t have view,” Bolton said, when asked who would be better on foreign policy. “On any given day, any decision is possible. And I find that frightening. I find the response to the coronavirus demonstrates exactly the kind of fear that I have.”

Bolton continued, saying that “the response was herky-jerky, incoherent, sporadic and not as effective as it could have been.” He then warned that “only gives a preview of what could happen in an even more severe crisis.”

Still, Bolton said he will not regret his time in the Trump administration.

“No I don’t go back and second-guess my decisions. I did the best I could, and given the opportunity I would do it again,” the former national security adviser said. “I’m sure I made a lot of mistakes, I have no doubt of that, I wish I could correct them in retrospect. But I think the kind of security for America that I advocate, it’s the mainstream of the Republican Party, and my disappointment is that Trump is so far outside.”