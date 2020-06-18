Bolton books says Trump didn’t know Britain had nuclear weapons, thought Finland was in Russia

President Trump didn’t know Britain – among America’s closest allies – was a nuclear power; thought it will be ‘cool’ to invade Venezuela, and thought Finland was in Russia, a new book says.

The book, ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,’ was written by Trump’s former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who left the administration in September.

Details on Trump’s ability to handle foreign affairs were unveiled in the 592-page tome, which was first obtained by The New York Times and The Washington Post on Wednesday.

President Trump didn’t know numerous basic reasons for American foreign policy and geography, based on former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book, including that Britain, one of many country’s top allies, was a nuclear power

John Bolton (right) also wrote that President Trump (left) had asked former Chief of Staff John Kelly whether Finland was an integral part of Russia. He also shared an anecdote about Russian President Vladimir Putin changing Trump’s mind on enezuela by equating opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Hillary Clinton

Early copies of John Bolton’s blockbuster memoir, ‘Where It Happened,’ were leaked to the media Wednesday

The book is expected to hit bookshelves Tuesday.

Bolton’s book contains numerous private conversations Trump had about other world leaders that showed his knowledge of them and foreign policy was limited.

Trump asked his then-Chief of Staff John Kelly if Finland was an integral part of Russia, The Washington Post notes.

And in a meeting with then-British Prime Minister Theresa May in 2018, a British official referred to great britain as a ‘nuclear power,’ and Trump interjected: ‘Oh, have you been a nuclear power?’

Britain is definitely a nuclear power and Bolton writes he could tell the president’s question ‘was not intended as bull crap.’

Trump also said invading Venezuela would be ‘cool’ and argued that the South American nation was ‘really area of the United States.’

Bolton also reveals how Russian President Vladimir Putin manipulated Trump to his perspective.

According to are just some of Bolton’s revelations:

Trump consented to ‘back off’ criminal probes as ‘personal favors’ to dictators;

Told Chinese President Xi Jinping should go ahead with building camps the regime was constructing for Chinese Uighurs;

Spent part of Osaka summit ‘pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win’ reelection buy buying U.S. crops’

Believed Finland was part of Russia;

Said invading Venezuala was ‘cool’ and said the nation was ‘really area of the United States’

Made it a ‘high priority’ to have Mike Pompeo to hand a copy of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ to North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-un;

Did not know Great Britain was a nuclear power; and

Defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the killing of Jamal Khashoggi to distract attention from Ivanka Trump using personal email.

He recalled a May 2019 phone call where Putin compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Hillary Clinton, Trump’s 2016 rival.

Bolton called it a ‘brilliant display of Soviet style proganda’ to shore up support for Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Putin’s claims, Bolton writes, ‘largely persuaded Trump.’

While much of Bolton’s book is targeted on foreign policy, which is the aide’s forte, he more broadly characterized the president has a person who didn’t know a lot and wasn’t learning.

President Trump says that he fired Bolton, who claims he quit first. The Justice Department is wanting to stop publication of Bolton’s memoir

‘He second-guessed people’s motives, saw conspiracies behind rocks and remained stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, aside from the huge federal government,’ Bolton wrote about what that he witnessed all through his tenure, which was over in September 2019.

Trump, he said, led by ‘personal instinct,’ and went searching for opportunities to exhibit off his ‘reality TELEVISION showmanship.’

The book also contains revelations about Attorney General Bill Barr, saying he tried to block prosecution of a Turkish bank, in a move sought by President Recep Erdogan.

Barr’s Justice Department filed suit in federal court in Washington, DC filed suit wanting to suppress the book, arguing that Bolton was in breach of nondisclosure agreements he signed.

As Bolton’ enthusiastic a publicity tour for the explosive book, that he spoke about Trump’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin to ABC News.

‘I think Putin thinks he can play him just like a fiddle,’ Bolton said of the planet leader many policy experts consider the leading U.S. adversary. ‘It’s a very difficult position for America to be in,’ that he said,’ Bolton said.

An excerpt obtained by the New York Times contains the claim about the criminal probes. Bolton writes that in cases involving China and Turkey, Trump was willing to ‘in effect, give personal favors to dictators he liked.’

‘The pattern appeared to be obstruction of justice as a means of life, which we couldn’t accept,’ Bolton writes.

According to a February report, Attorney General Bill Barr tried to block U.S. prosecution of a Turkish bank after Turkey’s president Recep Erdogan asked Trump about it. Barr personally got involved to try to stop the prosecution of Halkbank, according to a CNN report.

In the case of China, Bolton describes Trump as begging the best choice, with whom he regularly touts his good relationship. Trump was ‘pleading with Xi to make certain he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,’ according to the book.

Trump pleaded in Osaka with China’s President Xi Jinping to buy U.S. agriculture products, describing the pitch in electoral terms, Bolton writes

Trump sought to provide ‘personal favors to dictators he liked,’ based on Bolton, who recounts a tale about Turkish president Recep Erdogan

China agreed to buy $12.5 billion in U.S. agriculture products and services to halt a trade war, in a move regarded as a boon to Trump in farm state battlegrounds like Iowa

Trump implored Xi during a one-on-one meeting during their summit in Osaka, according to Bolton.

Bolton’s new book is titled ‘The Room Where It Happened,’ and it has already climbed to the very best of Amazon’s bestseller list. The Justice Department on Tuesday sued to try to stop publication, claiming Bolton was in breach of contract of his nondisclosure agreements.

Bolton describes Trump’s meting with Xi, but says that he must do so without advantage of his notes, due to a clash with the federal government during a security review.

Donald Trump defended Saudi prince over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi to help keep the spotlight off revelation Ivanka was using private email account, John Bolton claims President Trump backed Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the aftermath of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s murder to distract reporters from covering Ivanka Trump’s use of a personal email server, a new book claims. Early copies of John Bolton’s ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,’ were obtained Wednesday by The New York Times and The Washington Post. In the book, Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser, suggested that a few of the president’s more erratic behavior was built to serve as a diversion. On November 20, 2018, Trump wrote that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) ‘could well … had familiarity with this tragic event – maybe that he did and perhaps he didn’t!’ talking about Jamal Khashoggi’s (right) murder, which the CIA said the Crown Prince ordered Bolton recalled the November 2018 controversy over Khashoggi’s death. Khashoggi was a Washington Post op-ed writer and a resident of the U.S. He also was a critic of the Saudi regime. He went missing after walking to the Saudi consulate in Turkey on October 2. A month later, the CIA determined that the Crown Prince, who features a close relationship with White House adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, had given the order for Khashoggi’s assassination. On November 20, the president read an exclamation-mark-filled statement essentially letting the Crown Prince off the hook. ‘Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it may be that the Crown Prince had familiarity with this tragic event – maybe that he did and perhaps he didn’t!’ Trump had said. ‘That being said, we may never know all the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi,’ Trump continued. ‘In any case, our relationship is by using the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.’ Behind-the-scenes, Bolton wrote, Trump decided to issue the statement because on November 19 the story broke that first daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump sent a huge selection of emails to government officials using a personal email account. Government officials are supposed to use government email accounts for government business, and so the messages may be archived and proper security measures are in place. ‘This will divert from Ivanka,’ Trump said of the statement, based on Bolton’s book. ‘If I read the statement in person, that will dominate the Ivanka thing.’ Ivanka’s utilization of a private email account looked hypocritical after Trump paid great awareness of rival Hillary Clinton’s utilization of her private email server during her tenure as President Obama’s secretary of state.

Xi complained about China critics in the U.S., and Trump instantly assumed that he meant Demorats, according to still another excerpt that appeared in the Washington Post.

‘He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,’ according to Bolton.

‘He stressed the significance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words however the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.

Trump cast the deal as a breakthrough when that he described it from Osaka.

‘For the time being we will not be lifting tariffs on China,’ Trump told reporters. ‘We will work with China. They are going to negotiate and start spending cash.’

‘Cooperation and dialogue are a lot better than friction and confrontation,’ said Xi, prompting Trump to say: ‘It would be historic if we could do a fair trade deal.’

China had imposed retaliatory tariffs in an easy method that maximized pressure by focusing on key farm states including Iowa. When the ‘Phase One’ deal was finally inked in January of this year, China consented to buy $12.5 billion in additional U.S. agriculture products and services.

Bolton describes a gathering in New Jersey in 2019 where Trump tears into journalists amid his ongoing consternation about leaks and says they ought to be forced to give up their sources. ‘These people should be executed. They are scumbags,’ Trump said, based on Bolton.

Guy Snodgrass, a speechwriter for former Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis wrote ‘can confirm’ on Twitter.

‘This sentiment expressed again all through Trump’s ending up in Mattis in the Pentagon,’ Snodgrass wrote.

In another episode, Bolton writes, Russian President in May last year compared Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó to Hillary Clinton in a gambit to win Trump over. The U.S. recognized Guaido as the legitimate leader amid protests to the rule of Nicolas Maduro.

Bolton called it a ‘brilliant display of Soviet style proganda’ to improve Maduro that ‘largely persuaded Trump.’

‘I am hard-pressed to recognize any significant Trump decision during my White House tenure that was not driven by reelection calculations,’ Bolton writes.

Trump didn’t know that Finland isn’t part of Russia, according to the book.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called the book ‘full of classified information, which is inexcusable,’ even though the comment may also suggest a few of what Bolton claimed did in fact happen.

According to an excerpt in the Wall Street Journal, Trump told Xi: ‘You’re the greatest Chinese leader in 300 years.’ Then later, in a nation that still reveres Mao Tse Tung, Trump called him ‘the greatest leader in Chinese history.’

One passage depicts Trump showing contempt for a persecuted religious minority that U.S. policy seeks to protect by calling out repression of mostly Muslim Uighurs.’

‘Trump asked me at the 2018 White House Christmas dinner why we were considering sanctioning China over its treatment of the Uighurs, a largely Muslim those who live primarily in China’s northwest Xinjiang Province,’ Bolton writes.

‘At the opening dinner of the Osaka G-20 meeting in June 2019, with only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why that he was ostensibly building concentration camps in Xinjiang,’ that he continued.

‘According to your interpreter, Trump said that Xi is going ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was precisely the right move to make. The National Security Council’s top Asia staffer, Matthew Pottinger, said that Trump said something very similar all through his November 2017 day at China.’

Another dark passage recounts one of Trump’s many defenses of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi being an effort to distract attention from Ivanka Trump using personal email. The president’s daughter, a White House advisor, was under fire for utilising the personal account fully for some government business – a painful and sensitive matter given Trump’s attacks on Hillary Clinton.

‘This will divert from Ivanka,’ Trump said, in line with the book. ‘If I see the statement in person, that may take over the Ivanka thing.’

Trade negotiator Robert Lighhizer denied the charge that Trump pushed Beijing to help their own reelection through the agriculture purchases.

‘I was there. I’ve no recollection of that ever happening. I don’t believe it’s true,’ that he told the Senate Finance Committee.

Woven together, Bolton concludes Trump’s conduct was always about helping himself, often at the expense of the country or strategic objectives.

‘The Trump presidency is not grounded in philosophy, grand strategy or policy. It is grounded in Trump,’ he wrote.

Bolton minimizes his own controversial moves, however, including ending a directorate at the NSC coping with pandemic response before the coronavirus that would throw the world wide economy in to chaos and cause a worldwide health crisis. He writes that he merely shifted most staffers to another directorate. ‘At most, the internal NSC structure was the quiver of a butterfly’s wings in the tsunami of Trump’s chaos,’ that he writes.

Democrats noted Bolton’s revelations – but in addition blasted him for failing woefully to participate in impeachment. Bolton resisted a Democratic request that he seem to testify in the House, then wanted to do so in the Senate, where Republicans voted in lock-step never to call witnesses.

‘If John Bolton’s accounts are true, it is not only morally repugnant, it’s a violation of Donald Trump’s sacred duty to the American people to protect America’s interests and defend our values,’ wrote former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter.

Bolton ‘may be an author, but that he’s no patriot,’ fumed Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman.

‘Bolton’s staff were asked to testify before the House to Trump’s abuses, and did,’ Schiff tweeted, pointing to top NSC staffers who served as star witnesses. ‘They had a lot to lose and showed real courage. When Bolton was asked, he refused, and said he’d sue if subpoenaed. Instead, he saved it for a book.’

Said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer: ‘It was clear then and could maybe not be any clearer now: the vote to convict and remove Donald Trump from office was definitely the right vote. The revelations in Mr. Bolton’s book make Senate Republicans’ craven actions on impeachment look even worse — and history will judge them because of it,’ that he added in a statement.

Democrats including Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon fired up new requests for information from Bolton based off the book.

Mike Pompeo mocked Donald Trump behind his right back by slipping John Bolton a note saying ‘he is indeed full of s***’ – and Bill Barr said that he was ‘worried’ about his conduct bombshell book claims

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocked President Trump behind his right back, while Attorney General Bill Barr expressed concerns, based on John Bolton

The Washington Post and New York Times obtained copies of Bolton’s forthcoming book, ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir’

The book will be released next Tuesday and largely characterizes Trump’s staff as knowing a lot better than the president and talking behind his back

Bolton described Pompeo as writing a note to him amid the 2018 Singapore summit, saying of Trump, ‘He is so packed with s***’

Bolton, Trump’s third national security adviser, said Trump was ‘stunningly uninformed’ and was always buying way to show ‘reality TELEVISION showmanship’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mocked President Trump behind his right back and Attorney General Bill Barr shared his concerns, according to the blockbuster book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton.

On Wednesday, both The New York Times and The Washington Post obtained copies of the tome, ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,’ that the Trump administration had tried to block from bookstores with weekly to go before its release, filing a Tuesday lawsuit.

The book largely characterizes Trump’s staff as once you understand better than the president and talking behind his right back, like the time Bolton was passed an email by Pompeo amid the June 2018 Singapore summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

‘He is indeed full of s***,’ the note read, Bolton wrote.

In public, Pompeo has portrayed himself since the loyal servant – as has Barr. In private, when Bolton approached Barr to discuss the president’s behavior – specially toward autocratic rulers like China’s President Xi Jinping and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – the attorney general admitted he, too, was worried.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s new book ‘The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,’ reveals that President Trump’s advisers are talking behind his right back, expressing shock and concern

PASSING NOTES: John Bolton (left) recalled that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (second from left) slipped him an email during the June 2018 Singapore summit with the North Korea delegation that said President Trump (center left) was ‘so packed with s***’

The takeaway from Bolton’s book was that Trump, despite wanting to convey strength, was a shallow, paranoid and indecisive leader.

‘He second-guessed people’s motives, saw conspiracies behind rocks and remained stunningly uninformed on the best way to run the White House, let alone the huge government,’ Bolton wrote.

Trump light emitting diode using ‘personal instinct,’ Bolton continued, and looked for opportunities for ‘reality TV showmanship.’

Bolton, the president’s third national security adviser, pointed to the president’s diplomacy with North Korea as a prime example.

Bolton, who had worked for President Reagan and in both Bush administrations, called Trump’s first meeting with Kim in Singapore ‘an exercise in publicity.’

‘Trump told … me he was prepared to sign a substance-free communique, have his press conference to declare victory and then escape town,’ Bolton wrote.

Behind-the-scenes, Bolton captures Pompeo being appalled.

He described a call between Trump and the president of South Korea as they prepared for the June 2018 summit.

Both Bolton and Pompeo, according to Bolton, were upset with how Trump handled the conversation.

Pompeo, Bolton described, said that he was ‘having a cardia in Saudi Arabia,’ as he was listening to the phone call while traveling in the Middle East.

Bolton, likewise, said the phone call was a ‘near death experience.’

After President Trump seemed to capitulate to the leaders of China and Turkey, John Bolton wrote he met with Attorney General Bill Barr (pictured), who told Bolton that he was worried with the way the president presented himself

After the summit, Bolton claimed Trump became transfixed with getting Kim a copy of Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ CD, signed by the artist.

Prior with their first meeting, Trump had called Kim ‘Little Rocket Man,’ once the North Korean leader would conduct unsanctioned nuclear experiments.

Bolton criticized Trump for maybe not being able to grasp that Pompeo wouldn’t be meeting with Kim during every trip that he made to North Korea.

After one Kim-less trip, Bolton recalled Trump asking Pompeo if he’d handed the North Korean leader the CD.

‘Pompeo had maybe not,’ Bolton wrote. ‘Getting this CD to Kim remained a top priority for several months.’