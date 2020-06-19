Bolton book makes clear the dangers of a second Trump term (opinion)

This is entirely in keeping with the portrait of an unstable, ill-equipped, self-obsessed President long vunerable to flattery and manipulation, who has been living in the White House for going on four years.
But our focus shouldn’t be on John Bolton’s efforts to rewrite their own history. And sadly, it shouldn’t even be on the specific unpresidential incidents, outlined by Bolton in detailed accounts by President Trump’s hand-picked cabinet members that, all through a normal presidency, might have prompted months of investigations and not just outrage, but action from within the President’s own party.
There isn’t planning to be yet another impeachment trial and there shouldn’t be. Not because Trump’s actions, including new details in Bolton’s book do not warrant a serious inquiry, but because a legislative debate about whether or not an action is impeachable won’t help remove Trump from office at this time. And the Republican Senate has no backbone.
We need to go big. All of the observations, accusations and specific anecdotes are about anyone — Donald Trump — and whether he is fit to lead the country and the lasting damage he would inflict if given four more years. And that is the context by which we should speak about this dancing.
Imagine what an unchecked Trump foreign policy would seem like in a second term — without the care for public opinion, for criticism, for oversight. Would he be negotiating hotel trademark deals in exchange for holding straight back on criticizing human rights conditions in China with President Xi instead of talking about electoral politics? Americans should never need to contend with that possibility.
Right now, during a global pandemic, a recession and an essential movement to handle police brutality and deep-seated racial inequity in the country, outrage over John Bolton’s long overdue diary of his time in the White House feels pretty disconnected from the challenges Americans are facing each day.
It would take decades for the United States to recover from a second Trump term. It would take a lot more than undoing harm to our worldwide relationships. It would mean healing our wounded democracy, restoring our capability to carry out free and fair elections, regaining our security and our economic prosperity.
That’s a lot bigger than the issue of the clumsy self-reinvention of John Bolton. It’s in what kind of country will soon be left to us once Donald Trump is finally out of office.