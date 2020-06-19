Bolton book makes clear the dangers of a second Trump term (opinion)

This is entirely in keeping with the portrait of an unstable, ill-equipped, self-obsessed President long vunerable to flattery and manipulation, who has been living in the White House for going on four years.

Bolton isn’t a game-changing hero. The man sat on his eyewitness accounts of the President of the United States asking for political help from a foreign power all through an impeachment trial. He held straight back on his view that Russian President Vladimir Putin can play Trump like a fiddle and on details of Trump’s promise to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he would take care of a Turkish firm under investigation by the Southern District of New York.

He didn’t even previously share that President Trump gave a wink and a nod to the Xi regime’s decision to build concentration camps.

Bolton is a money-grubbing pretend patriot. And the other sycophant members of Trump’s inner circle like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo were apparently perplexed behind the scenes at Trump’s behavior but saw no other option than to try and implement Trump’s policies — from building border walls and caging kids to pulling back diplomats from their posts and looking the other way.

But our focus shouldn’t be on John Bolton’s efforts to rewrite their own history. And sadly, it shouldn’t even be on the specific unpresidential incidents, outlined by Bolton in detailed accounts by President Trump’s hand-picked cabinet members that, all through a normal presidency, might have prompted months of investigations and not just outrage, but action from within the President’s own party.

There isn’t planning to be yet another impeachment trial and there shouldn’t be. Not because Trump’s actions, including new details in Bolton’s book do not warrant a serious inquiry, but because a legislative debate about whether or not an action is impeachable won’t help remove Trump from office at this time. And the Republican Senate has no backbone.

We need to go big. All of the observations, accusations and specific anecdotes are about anyone — Donald Trump — and whether he is fit to lead the country and the lasting damage he would inflict if given four more years. And that is the context by which we should speak about this dancing.

A line in Bolton’s book sums it up pretty clearly, “The Trump presidency is not grounded in philosophy, grand strategy or policy. It is grounded in Trump.”

Imagine what an unchecked Trump foreign policy would seem like in a second term — without the care for public opinion, for criticism, for oversight. Would he be negotiating hotel trademark deals in exchange for holding straight back on criticizing human rights conditions in China with President Xi instead of talking about electoral politics? Americans should never need to contend with that possibility.

Right now, during a global pandemic, a recession and an essential movement to handle police brutality and deep-seated racial inequity in the country, outrage over John Bolton’s long overdue diary of his time in the White House feels pretty disconnected from the challenges Americans are facing each day.

But even in this moment — we need to highlight the risks and the stakes of re-electing a man who has been described by the very person that he hand-picked to lead his national security team as “erratic” and “stunningly uninformed.”

It would take decades for the United States to recover from a second Trump term. It would take a lot more than undoing harm to our worldwide relationships. It would mean healing our wounded democracy, restoring our capability to carry out free and fair elections, regaining our security and our economic prosperity.

That’s a lot bigger than the issue of the clumsy self-reinvention of John Bolton. It’s in what kind of country will soon be left to us once Donald Trump is finally out of office.