Bolsonaro traveling despite complaining of ‘mold’ in his lungs

By
Jackson Delong
-

Situation Room

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro stated in his very first Facebook live video considering that recuperating from Covid-19 that he felt weak and may have “mold in the lung.” His partner, Michelle Bolsonaro, has actually likewise checked favorable for Covid-19, according to a declaration from the President’s press workplace.

Source: CNN

Source link

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR