Bolsonaro threatens to punch reporter in the face

Bolsonaro, who was going to the Metropolitan Cathedral in Brasilia on Sunday when a group of reporters fulfilled him outside, was seen on video threatening the O Globo paper reporter after being questioned about the accusations.

The reporter was looking for remark from the President over declared deposits made by a previous assistant of Bolsonaro’s oldest kid, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, into a savings account apparently belonging to very first woman Michelle Bolsonaro.

President Bolsonaro was standing simply actions from the Cathedral and informed the reporter, “I feel like punching you in your mouth, okay?”

When CNN asked President Bolsonaro’s workplace about Sunday’s occurrence, his representative declined to remark.

In early August, Brazilian publication Crus óe released a report which declared that Fabr ício Queiroz, the previous assistant to Bolsonaro’s oldest kid, moved around 72,000 Brazilian reals ($ 12,800) in checks to Michelle Bolsonaro in between 2011 and 2016. Queiroz is presently under home arrest as an outcome of a continuous corruption query including Bolsonaro’s kid. President Bolsonaro has actually not talked about these most current accusations. The Bolsonaro household is dealing with different examinations, consisting of a supposed plan including Flavio Bolsonaro in the Legislative Assembly of Rio deJaneiro State The Brazilian Supreme Court has actually likewise opened an examination into Bolsonaro’s 2 kids, Carlos and Eduardo, for supposedly spreading out phony news on the web. Other examinations consist of the household’s …

