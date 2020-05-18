Bolsonaro greets anti-lockdown protesters as coronavirus cases rise in Brazil – video | World news

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, greeted coronavirus lockdown protesters after his nation’s whole variety of Covid-19 cases surpassed 230,000. Bolsonaro, a rightwing populist chief, has been essential of bodily distancing and lockdown measures applied by Brazil’s state governments. ‘Unemployment, starvation and distress would be the way forward for those that assist the tyranny of whole isolation,’ Bolsonaro tweeted
