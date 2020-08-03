Bolsonaro: Brazilian President says he has ‘mold’ in his lungs as his wife tests positive for Covid-19

In his very first Facebook live video given that recuperating from Covid-19, Bolsonaro stated: “I’ve just taken a blood exam. I was a bit weak yesterday. They have also found a bit of an infection. I’m taking antibiotics now. It must have been those 20 days inside the house, we catch other things. I’ve caught mold, mold in my lungs. It must be that.”

The President invested almost 20 days in semi-isolation, after screening positive for the infection on July 7 and on subsequent occasions On July 25, he revealed via Twitter that he had actually evaluated unfavorable.

His wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, has likewise evaluated positive for Covid-19, according to a declaration from the President’s press workplace.

The very first woman, who was last seen in public on Wednesday afternoon when she participated in a main occasion in Brasilia with her other half, “is in good health and will follow all established protocols,” the declaration stated.

“The first lady is being accompanied by the medical team of the Presidency of the Republic,” the declaration includes. In his Thursday address, the President likewise thanked God and hydroxychloroquine for his health. “I’m healed from Covid. I have antibodies, no problems. In my particular case, I first thank God, and secondly, the medication prescribed by the presidential doctor: hydroxychloroquine,” Bolsonaro stated. “The following day, I was …

