Bollywood’s ‘warts and all’ biopic on ‘human computer’

Vidya Balan in and as Shakuntala Devi





Indian math wizard Shakuntala Devi, frequently described as a “human computer”, could be the subject of a new film that premieres on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, who plays the math genius, has described her as a “small-town Indian girl who took the world by storm”.

Shakuntala Devi’s dazzling skill with numbers earned her a location in the Guinness Book of World Records and turned her into a minor globe-trotting celebrity.

In the state trailer of the eponymous biopic, Balan is seen cheekily asking a roomful of men and women whether she should “give the answer from the left to right or from right to left” when asked to multiply two multiple-digit numbers.

A video of the real-life Shakuntala Devi doing exactly the same in an interview with Canada’s Asian Television Network (ATN) has been watched over fifty percent a million times as it was uploaded in April 2013 when she died at age 83.

Balan told the BBC that she too had watched it while prepping on her behalf role.

In the video, the questioner, a math student from the Canadian university, says “it will take three minutes for a calculator to give the answer” – Shakuntala Devi does it in seconds.

Shakuntala Devi said she was doing mathematical calculations from age three in her head





“She had no formal education but she could perform the most complex calculations in her mind with astonishing speed, she was faster than the fastest computer,” Balan told me within the phone from Mumbai.

In her interviews, Shakuntala Devi said she was “doing mathematical calculations from the age of three in my head” and that her father, a circus artist, discovered her felicity with numbers while handmade cards with her when that he discovered that she was beating him perhaps not by cheating but by memorising the cards.

“It’s god’s gift, a divine gift,” she said whenever she was asked to explain her extraordinary mathematical skills.

At the age of six, she first displayed them in a public performance in the town of Mysore in Karnataka, the southern state where she came to be.

She taught herself reading and writing and for many years travelled all over the world, doing impossibly complex mental calculations before audiences in universities and theatres and in radio and tv studios.

In 1950, when she participated in a BBC television show, her answer to an issue differed from the host’s. That was because, as she described, there was a flaw in the question. She was proved right when experts re-examined the numbers.

In 1977 in the American city of Dallas, she beat Univac, one of the fastest supercomputers ever built.

And for her 1982 Guinness Book record, she multiplied two 13 digit numbers, randomly picked with a computer, before an audience of 1,000 at the Imperial College of Science and Technology in London. She took 28 seconds, including the time and energy to recite the 26-digit answer.

Balan says besides being truly a math genius, Shakuntala Devi also had an alternate career as an astrologer. She wrote books on astrology, cookery, math and crime. She also wrote a book calling for decriminalising homosexuality which in the 1970s was a problem not just in India however in most areas of the world.

“She was so many things. She lived life on her own terms, she was unafraid, totally unapologetic about it and to think that was 50 years back.”

Balan says 2 yrs back when director Anu Menon met her and “I heard about all the ups and downs in Shakuntala Devi’s life, I said, ‘Oh my god!’ This is a film waiting to be made”.

Vidya Balan (left) with actress Sanya Malhotra who plays Shakuntala Devi’s daughter in the film





She prepped for the role by watching plenty of videos, read all the articles that had been published about her and accounts of Anupama Banerji, Shakuntala Devi’s only daughter who lives in London with her family.

“It all gave me a glimpse into her life. What truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a great person with math and she completely turns that perception on its head.

“She enjoyed numbers, you see a sort of joy when she did math, she had so much showmanship, she enjoyed performing. It was all so unusual for a mathematician because math is normally considered a boring and dry subject.”

Boring and dry aren’t words frequently associated with Shakuntala Devi. In a 1990 study, Arthur R Jensen, a researcher on human intelligence at the University of California, Berkeley, described her as “alert, extroverted, affable and articulate”.

But despite her gregariousness, she had “deep-seated unhappiness”, says journalist, filmmaker and former MP Pritish Nandy.

“Some of it had been personal,” he told the BBC, “but the most important was that she had an art and she couldn’t monetise it.”

In interviews, Shakuntala Devi had talked about how as the daughter or son prodigy she was frequently under pressure to earn money because the sole breadwinner for her family and later in life due to her marriage to a closeted gay man.

Mr Nandy, who was certainly one of India’s most prominent editors in the 1980s, says Shakuntala Devi would visit him whenever she was in Mumbai and he got to know her well.

Shakuntala Devi’s marriage to a closeted gay man was a supply of much unhappiness to her





“She didn’t quite figure out where her talent came from,” that he says. “I would always ask her, ‘Can you delve deep into your mind and discover how you get it done?’ And she would always say, ‘It comes to me naturally’.

“She didn’t know why she was brilliant. What was tragic was no one else was enthusiastic about finding out either.”

Mr Nandy says she was worried that she had not been able to monetise her extraordinary skills.

“Being a genius doesn’t necessarily help, she always complained that she did not get way too many shows. But by then, her talent was seen as a freak show, never as a skill,” he says.

“She was at a loose end, the numbers’ whiz was forgotten. She’d lost a little bit of her confidence. She was moving towards astrology and she was scrambling to produce a living. She tried to complete a hundred other activities, including contesting parliamentary elections, but none of it came to much.”

Bollywood biopics frequently end up being hagiographies, but Balan promises this really is different. She does not wish to give away an excessive amount of the plot, but says theirs is “a warts-and-all biopic”.

“Geniuses are not perfect human beings, this is the beauty of life, and that’s the beauty of this film. Everyone undergoes ups and downs in life, it is not the preserve of the less fortunate. And that’s what makes it such a nutritious biopic.”

Balan says she’s hoping the film will entertain people at a time when everyone is stuck at home due to the pandemic.

“I’m also hoping it will produce a change in the manner we teach math, ensure it is more interesting, take away the concern with the subject and inspire more folks to go up.”