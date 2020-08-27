Bollywood’s Anushka Sharma and India captain Virat Kohli expecting a baby

Most Popular
Hamilton not planning Belgian GP boycott amid US protests
A number of black athletes in the United States led boycotts of sporting events this week after Blake - an unarmed, black...
Stimulus talks to resume: White House and Pelosi to discuss coronavirus checks and extra...
White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows is set to resume conversation on a coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday with House Speaker Nancy...
Dan Held of Kraken – Cointelegraph Magazine
Dan Held is a Texan who does not drive a truck, beverage beer, love Trump, or enjoy sports. He's a tech lover who...
Marc Short, Jared Kushner dismiss significance of NBA boycotts
The unprecedented decision by pro athletes to sit out games has sought to raise a sense of urgency in addressing issues of police brutality...
‘Love in the Time of Corona’ came together thanks to robot cameras and real-life...
There's the couple hoping for another baby, played by real-life married couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson, an elderly woman who can't see...
Djay’s smart beat and vocal isolation feature is becoming a standalone app
Algoriddim is introducing a spinoff of its popular Djay app today. The brand-new Mac app, called Neural Mix Pro, lets you...
What Do Democrats Have to Hide?
In the case of the Democrats, a type of poetic justice was accomplished recently when a virtual convention chose a virtual prospect for...