Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized for coronavirus – Armenian News

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, CNN reports, citing the actor’s official Twitter account.

“I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff withstood tests, results awaited ..All that have been close to me within the last few 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” the actor wrote on Twitter.

A living legend in Hindi-language cinema, Bachchan has made more than 180 films in a career spanning five decades.

Hailed by many as India’s greatest living actor, he could be revered in his home nation.