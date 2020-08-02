Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital after coronavirus diagnosis

His star child, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the infection, made the statement on Twitter, writing: “🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽”

He likewise offered an upgrade on his status, too: “I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏 I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽”

Both were hospitalized July 11.

The Bachchans are frequently called Bollywood’s first family.

Abhishek Bachchan’s partner, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old child– who both likewise contracted the infection– left the hospital recently after recuperating.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood starlet.

Amitabh Bachchan’s partner, Jaya, is likewise a starlet and a one-time member of …