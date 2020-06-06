Bollywood actors called out for protesting racism while promoting skin whitening creams

Bollywood actors posting in opposition to racism within the wake of George Floyd’s dying and worldwide demonstrations have been called out on social media this week for their promotions of Indian skin lightening creams like “Fair and Lovely.”

When the actress Disha Patani tweeted a graphic final week studying “ALL COLOURS ARE BEAUTIFUL,” Twitter customers have been fast to name her out for her promotion of a Pond’s “Fairness” BB cream, marketed as a face product to whiten skin.

“YOU LITERALLY WORK FOR FAIRNESS CREAM COMMERCIALS THAT SAY “zyada gorapan …,” one individual tweeted. The phrases translate into “more whiteness.”

Priyanka Chopra, who has achieved commercials for a Garnier skin bleaching cream, confronted comparable backlash on Instagram after posting in help of Floyd.

Nothing New right here to see. Just Another Privledged Indian makin cash promoting equity cream on one hand & protesting racism alternatively.

Hypocrisy died one million deaths right here. PS- Remember the silence throughout Delhi Pogrom & ANTI CAA/NRC protests. https://t.co/QkIydVxr0I — Anjali_Sharma☮️🌈 (@TribeccaaAngie) May 31, 2020

“Sorry, but you never spoke against mob lynching, Kashmir lockdown, hundreds of transphobic & homophobic actors/films you have worked with or in, and misogyny,” one individual commented on her submit.

“No one wants your selective outrage,” one other consumer commented.

Last yr, Chopra was slammed for publicly supporting the Indian authorities and the armed forces throughout the repeal of the autonomous standing of Kashmir, a disputed state that’s claimed by each India and Pakistan. She had additionally invited nationalist Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to her marriage ceremony with singer and songwriter Nick Jonas.

Fairness creams — notably damaging to the skin — and colorism are usually not new phenomena in Bollywood. Even the business’s most well-known actor, Shah Rukh Khan — the “King of Bollywood” — who has practically 92 million social media followers, has achieved commercials promoting creams with the slogans “Fair and Handsome” and “Flawless. Spotless. Pearl perfect fairness.”