Bolivia’s stand-in president Jeanine Añez tests positive for coronavirus

Añez announced on Twitter she had contracted the herpes virus and that she would be quarantining for 14 days. Her announcement comes after Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro and Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández also announced they’d been infected with Covid-19.

“Together with my whole team we have been working for Bolivian families all this time. And since the last week many of them tested positive for coronavirus, I had a test and also tested positive. I will be in quarantine for about 14 days until I have a new test to see how I am doing,” she said in a video posted to her official Twitter account.

“I feel well, I feel strong. I will continue to work virtually from my isolation and I want to thank all the Bolivians who work to help in this health crisis that we have. Together we will get ahead. May God bless you.”

At least four top Bolivian government officials tested positive in recent days, including Health Minister María Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Núñez Negrette, Minister of Mines Jorge Fernando Oropeza, and the commander of the military, Gen. Sergio Orellana.