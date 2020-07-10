Bolivia’s interim president, high-ranking Venezuelan leader test positive for coronavirus

The infections in Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia, which is seeing a spike in cases, come after Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez tested positive in June and was shortly hospitalized.

Anez said she will stay static in isolation for 14 days when still another test will undoubtedly be done, but she will continue steadily to work remotely from the presidential residence.

“I feel good, I feel strong,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

Bolivia’s Health Ministry says the Andean country has 42,984 confirmed coronavirus cases and 1,577 deaths, and is seeing a rebound in the amount of new cases amid reports that hospitals are being overrun in some regions. In the highland city of Cochabamba, scenes have emerged of bodies lying in the streets and coffins waiting for days in domiciles to be used away.

Bolivia is scheduled to carry a presidential election Sept. 6. Anez is running third in opinion polls. Former Economy Minister Luis Arce, who represents the party of ousted President Evo Morales, is in-front, with ex-President Carlos Mesa in 2nd.

In Venezuela, meanwhile, socialist party chief Diosdado Cabello unmasked that he had tested positive for COVID-19, making him the highest-ranking leader in the distressed South American nation to date to come down with the herpes virus.

Cabello is considered the second-most powerful person in Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro and made the announcement on Twitter, stating he is isolated, getting treatment and will over come the illness.

“We will win!” that he wrote in summary.

Economically struggling Venezuela is considered one of many world’s least prepared countries to confront the pandemic. Hospitals are routinely short on basic supplies like water, electricity and medicine.

The nation has registered dramatically fewer COVID-19 cases than others in your community, but the amount of infections has exploded in recent weeks. As of Wednesday, the government had reported 8,010 confirmed cases and 75 deaths.

Cabello was last seen Tuesday, when that he met with South Africa’s ambassador, Joseph Nkosi. Photographs released by the government showed him standing alongside and bumping fists with the diplomat while wearing a black mask.

The 57-year-old politician is head of the National Constituent Assembly, an all-powerful legislative body produced by Maduro’s government in 2017. He had missed his weekly tv program Wednesday, stating during the time that he was “fighting against a strong allergy” and resting.

Maduro said in a broadcast Thursday that Cabello’s diagnosis was confirmed with a molecular exam — a test that is often conducted with a nasal swab sample. Venezuela did far fewer of these tests than neighboring countries, as an alternative largely deploying rapid blood antibody tests. Some experts fear that relying so heavily on the rapid tests, which don’t detect signs of illness early in an illness, means cases are being missed.

“Venezuela is with Diosdado,” Maduro said. “I am sure soon enough we will continue on in this fight.”

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro was clinically determined to have COVID-19 on Tuesday.

He appeared Thursday on an on line broadcast from the presidential residence as defiant as on previous occasions. He coughed once, but didn’t show other symptoms of the condition that has killed more than 69,000 people in the South American nation.

Bolsonaro repeated his view that the overall economy brought on by the pandemic is more dangerous compared to coronavirus it self. He insisted that mayors and governors need to reopen the country for business.

“We need governors and mayors, within their responsibilities, to reopen commerce. Otherwise the consequences will be harmful for Brazil,” Bolsonaro said, wearing a gray shirt and sitting comfortably in front of two national flags.