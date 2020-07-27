Boko Haram militants kill five hostages kidnapped in Nigeria’s northeast

The help employees came from various humanitarian firms, and a security workers member dealing with the group was amongst the hostages, stated Eve Sabbagh, spokesperson for the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Assistance.

The UN stated it had actually been attempting to protect the release of the employees given that June– when they were abducted at an obstruction while taking a trip in between Monguno town and Maiduguri, the capital of Borno state.

Edward Kallon, UN company organizer in Nigeria, stated that help employees were progressively ending up being the target of armed groups in the area’s violent attacks.

“I strongly condemn all violence targeting aid workers and the civilians they are assisting. I am also troubled by the number of illegal vehicular checkpoints set up by non-state armed groups along main supply routes,” Kallon stated in the declaration.