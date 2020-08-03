Boko Haram grenade attack kills 15 in north Cameroon

The occurrence taken place in Nguetchewe town in Cameroon’s far north area, near the nation’s border with Nigeria, and was performed by thought Boko Haram militants, the authorities stated.
The militants crossed from surrounding Nigeria around midnight and stormed an IDP camp, tossing a grenade in a group, killing 13 individuals quickly, according to Medjeweh Boukar, an army significant.
“13 persons died on the spot and two died in the hospital and my convoy is now taking the bodies to the village,” Major Boukar informed CNN after the occurrence.
Major Boukar stated Cameroon’s soldiers are examining the attack.
Boko Haram, initially from Nigeria, has actually been installing attacks in Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
The jihadist company and its dissenting group, the ISIS-aligned Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP), have actually triggered violence and damage in Nigeria’s northeast and the surrounding Sahel area over the last years.
The federal government of Nigeria stated Boko Haram a terrorist company in 2013, and numerous months later on, the United States State Department did the same.