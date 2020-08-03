Boko Haram grenade attack kills 15 in north Cameroon

The occurrence taken place in Nguetchewe town in Cameroon’s far north area, near the nation’s border with Nigeria, and was performed by thought Boko Haram militants, the authorities stated.

The militants crossed from surrounding Nigeria around midnight and stormed an IDP camp, tossing a grenade in a group, killing 13 individuals quickly, according to Medjeweh Boukar, an army significant.

“13 persons died on the spot and two died in the hospital and my convoy is now taking the bodies to the village,” Major Boukar informed CNN after the occurrence.

Major Boukar stated Cameroon’s soldiers are examining the attack.