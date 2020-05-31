Boeing to deliver more than 1,000 missiles to Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor

Boeing has received two contracts value $2.6 billion to deliver more than 1,000 air-to-surface and anti-ship missiles to Saudi Arabia, the US’ defence division introduced yesterday.

In an official assertion, the Pentagon defined that the primary contract was value $1.97 billion, including that it will embody “modernizing SLAM ER cruise missiles and delivering 650 new missiles in support of the government of Saudi Arabia.”

The assertion identified that the contract could be “completed by December 2028 for the SLAM ERs.” The latter is GPS-guided air-to-surface missile with a variety of up to 155 nautical miles.

The Pentagon additionally stated that the second $650 million contract was for the “delivery of 467 new Harpoon Block II anti-ship missiles, including more than 400 to Saudi Arabia.”

“The rest will be delivered to Brazil, Qatar and Thailand. Support equipment will be supplied to India, Japan, the Netherlands and South Korea,” the assertion added, in accordance to AFP.

The big aerospace and missile producer lately stated that the brand new contracts would “ensure the continuation of the Harpoon program through 2026 and restart the SLAM ER production line.”

