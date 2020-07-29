Boeing posts three-month loss of $2.4 billion

“We remained focused on the health of our employees and communities while proactively taking action to navigate the unprecedented commercial market impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun stated in a declaration. “We’re working closely with our customers, suppliers and global partners to manage the challenges to our industry, bridge to recovery and rebuild to be stronger on the other side.”

Boeing stock was up somewhat throughout pre-market trading.

And 60 Boeing airplane orders were canceled in last month, contributing to the 150 orders canceled in March, 108 in April, and 18 more inMay

Boeing’s consumer base, airline companies, have actually been amongst the hardest struck by the pandemic. The nosedive in need for flight has actually required providers to move thousands of jets into storage, leaving the airline companies to bleed 10s of millions of dollars every day without any end in sight.

That’s left little cravings for purchasing brand-new jets from airplane makers like Boeing, based in Washington, and Europe’s Airbus.

“The reality is the pandemic’s impact on the aviation sector continues to be severe,” Calhoun, Boeing’s CEO, stated in a different letter to workersWednesday “While there have been some encouraging signs, we estimate it will take around three years to return to 2019 passenger levels.”

Boeing still has more than 4,500 orders in its stockpile– sufficient to keep its factories working for years to come. But the June results mean Boeing has 843 canceled or unsure orders in 2020, compared to just 59 brand-new orders.

FedEx FDX The business counted just one brand-new sale last month: a 767 truck predestined forThanks to a rise in e-commerce orders and need for transporting medical devices around the world, freight providers have actually shown to be the sole intense area in the airline company market.

To aid reduce the monetary pressure, Calhoun stated the business has actually briefly stopped paying financier dividends, stopped its stock buyback program, cut costs and expenses, and handled $25 billion in financial obligation.

Though, not all of Boeing’s airplane sales concerns were pandemic associated: The business is still in the early phases of resuming production of its beleaguered 737 Max jets. The 737 s, which were as soon as Boeing’s very popular airplane, stay grounded after defective software application on the jets was connected to 2 deadly crashes.

Boeing stated Wednesday it has “made steady progress toward he safe return to service of the 737, including completion of FAA certification flight tests” last quarter.