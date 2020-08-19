Boeing is preparing additional layoffs with new buyouts

Boeing is preparing to offer buyouts to employees for a second time this year as the virus-stricken planemaker extends its workforce cuts beyond the original 10% target unveiled in April.

The “voluntary layoff” will be offered largely to staffers in the company’s commercial airplanes unit, services division, and corporate operation, Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun said Monday in a message to employees that was seen by Bloomberg News. More details will be made available to workers beginning Aug. 24.

“I truly wish the current market demand could support the size of our workforce,” Calhoun said. “Unfortunately, layoffs are a hard but necessary step to align to our new reality, preserve liquidity and position ourselves for the eventual return to growth.”

Boeing and European rival Airbus have moved to slow production, shrink payroll, and pare other costs as the coronavirus pandemic causes demand for air travel and new jetliners to collapse. The U.S. manufacturer, which is also trying to return its grounded 737 Max to service after two fatal accidents, anticipates “a significantly smaller marketplace over the next three years,” Calhoun said.

