Boeing cutting over 12,000 U.S. jobs, thousands more planned – Armenian News

Boeing Co (BA.N) stated on Wednesday it was eliminating more than 12,000 U.S. jobs, together with 6,770 involuntary layoffs, as the biggest American planemaker restructures within the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm additionally disclosed it plans “several thousand remaining layoffs” in coming months however didn’t say the place these would happen, based on Reuters.

Boeing is slashing prices as a pointy drop in airplane demand in the course of the pandemic worsened a disaster for the corporate whose 737 MAX jet was grounded final 12 months after a second deadly crash

Boeing stated it restarted 737 MAX manufacturing at a “low rate” at its Renton, Washington manufacturing unit. Reuters reported in April that regulatory approval for the MAX was not anticipated till at the least August.

Boeing shares closed up 3.3% at $149.52, then rose one other 4.6% to $155.84 after hours on information of the MAX manufacturing restart.