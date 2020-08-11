Boeing 747s still get critical updates via floppy disks

Boeing’s 747-400 airplane, initially presented in 1988, is still getting critical software application updates through 3.5-inch floppydisks The Register reports that security scientists at Pen Test Partners just recently got access to a British Airways 747, after the airline company chose to retire its fleet following a drop in travel throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The group had the ability to check the complete avionics bay underneath the traveler deck, with its information center-like racks of modular black boxes that carry out various functions for the aircraft.

Pen Test Partners found a 3.5-inch floppy hard disk drive in the cockpit, which is utilized to fill crucial navigation databases. It’s a database that needs to be upgraded every 28 days, and an engineer check outs every month with the current updates.

While it may sound unexpected that 3.5-inch floppy disks are still in usage on aircrafts today, a lot of Boeing’s 737 s have actually likewise been utilizing floppy disks to fill avionics software application for many years. The databases housed on these floppy discs are significantly growing, according to a 2015report from Aviation Today Some airline companies have actually been moving far from making use of floppy discs, however others are stuck to engineers going to every month to sit and fill 8 floppies with updates …