Boeing 747: British Airways is retiring its fleet of jumbo jets

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect,” British Airways, the world’s biggest operator of the 747-400, said in a statement Friday.

With the coronavirus decimating demand for flying, the pressure on airlines to save money has never been greater and many are slashing the size of their fleets and scrapping older aircraft., which is cutting 100 aircraft from its fleet, grounded all 14 of its A380s in March and has no immediate plans to return them to service.

“It is unlikely our magnificent ‘queen of the skies’ will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic,” said British Airways, which is part of theaviation group.

At its peak, British Airways had a fleet of 57 747-400s, having taken its first delivery of the jet in 1989. It had originally planned to retire the last plane in 2024.

“While the aircraft will always have a special place in our heart, as we head into the future we will be operating more flights on modern, fuel-efficient aircraft such as our new A350s and 787s, to help us achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” the carrier said.

You can still fly on one

There are only 171 of the passenger versions of the 747 still in fleets around the world, and only 27 of those are now in use, according to Cirium Fleets, a research firm that tracks commercial jets. With global air travel not expected to recover for several years, many of those grounded planes may never return to service.

Delta Air Lines DAL was the last US airline to fly a passenger version of the plane, back in 2017. But Friday’s announcement from British Airways doesn’t quite mean the end of an era in transatlantic travel. Lufthansa has 10 747-400s and 19 of the more modern 747-8 version in its fleet. A spokesperson said the carrier continues to operate the aircraft, especially the 747-8s, on routes in North America and Asia and other long haul destinations.

Atlas Air AAWW Boeing delivered the first 747 passenger jets in December 1969. US cargo airlineis now the biggest single operator of 747s, with a fleet of 39, according to CAPA Centre for Aviation in 2018.

UPS UPS The planemaker has continued to build a freighter version of the 747, but at a very slow pace. And that production run could come to an end soon. Boeing has just 12 remaining firm orders from, and three orders for a Russian cargo carrier which are no longer certain enough to be listed in its backlog.

Boeing BA The pandemic has promptedto slash costs and cut 16,000 jobs in the face of the worst downturn the aerospace industry has ever seen.

