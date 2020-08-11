Boeing 737 MAX cancellations rise, deliveries drop as crises drag on By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters American Airlines 737 Max traveler airplanes are parked on the tarmac at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa



2/2

By Eric M. Johnson and Ankit Ajmera

(Reuters) – Boeing (NYSE:-RRB- Co consumers scrubbed more than 400 orders for the U.S. planemaker’s grounded 737 MAX jets this year, while the business’s total airplane deliveries plunged to just 4 in July, month-to-month numbers revealed on Tuesday.

Boeing stated it lost another 43 orders for the 737 MAX jet in July, bringing the overall variety of canceled orders, consisting of those where purchasers transformed a MAX to a various design, to 416 for this year.

Based on a tighter accounting requirement, Boeing stated order cancellations and conversions now stand at 864 for the MAX, recertification for which is still hanging in the balance more than a year after its around the world grounding due to 2 deadly crashes.

The 4 deliveries – one 767 truck for FedEx (NYSE:-RRB-, one 777 truck for DHL, and one 787 Dreamliner each for Air France and Turkish Airlines – were below 19 a year previously, taking the overall to 74 airplanes this year.

Boeing provided a record 806 airplane in 2018, prior to the 737 MAX crisis emerged. The COVID-19 pandemic has actually sapped need for brand-new Boeing jets.

Brokerage …