Bodycam footage released in police killing of Daunte Wright

The killing of Daunte Wright, 20, is at least the third high-profile death of a Black man during a police encounter in the Minneapolis area since 2016, after the shooting of Philando Castile in Falcon Heights in 2016 and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.

Wright’s death and the release of video from the officer’s body camera, have triggered raw emotion in Brooklyn Center, just 10 miles from where the trial of Derek Chauvin — the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing Floyd last year — is taking place.

The city’s police chief has said the officer who shot Wright — identified by other authorities as Kim Potter — appeared to mistake her gun for her Taser, and is on administrative leave.

Demonstrators Monday night gathered near the Brooklyn Center Police Department for the second night in a row, with shouts of “no justice, no peace” accompanying the din of conflict.

Police fired tear gas and stun guns to disperse demonstrators, who authorities said were defying a curfew. And protesters threw “bottles, fireworks, bricks and other projectiles at public safety officials,” according to a tweet from Operation Safety Net, a joint effort of local agencies meant to ensure public safety during the Chauvin trial.

In addition to dispersing the demonstrators, authorities responded to multiple reports of break-ins and looting.

About 40 arrests were made, Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer said.