Body Of Missing Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Found A Week After Disappearance : NPR

The body of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes was found on Tuesday night, more than one week after the 23-year-old sergeant was last seen.

The news was initially revealed by the household’s lawyer Natalie Khawam onWednesday It was validated by Fort Hood, a military base in Killeen, Texas, later on in the afternoon.

Fort Hood stated Fernandes, a local of Brockton, Mass., was found deceased near Lake Polk in Temple, Texas, about 30 miles from the base. He had actually been reported missing onAug 18.

“Our worst nightmare has happened,” Khawam stated.

The base stated in a statement on Friday that Fernandes was last seen by members of his system at a house in Killeen,Texas onAug 17 and did not report to work the following day as arranged. It included that Fernandes’ just recognized lorry was found on base at his system’s parking area, and details collected from other …