Body of civil rights icon John Lewis to lie in state at US Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday announced plans for Lewis’ body to lie in state in the US Capitol Rotunda next week with an invitation-only arrival ceremony on Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Lewis, a longtime US congressman from Georgia, died last Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer. His death sparked an outpouring of grief and tributes to his life and legacy across the country.

Lewis, the son of sharecroppers, survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 voting rights march in Selma, Alabama.

A follower and colleague of Martin Luther King Jr., he participated in lunch counter sit-ins, joined the Freedom Riders in challenging segregated buses and — at the age of 23 — was a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March on Washington.