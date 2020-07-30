Body of a woman in her 30s is found in bushland south of Sydney

Body of a woman in her 30 s is found in bushland south of Sydney as murder investigators are brought in
Police were contacted us to bushland near Sandy Point Quarry off Heathcote Road, Menai, at 5.15 pm on Wednesday after a member of the general public made the grim discovery.
The woman is yet to be officially recognized, nevertheless, she is thought to be aged in her 30 s.
