Body neutrality: What if you don’t really love or hate your body?

Erynn Chambers has actually been practicing body neutrality given that she learnt more about it a couple of years back. She just recently discussed it on a TikTok video and got over 52,000 likes.

Body neutrality motivates individuals to value their bodies for what it can do instead of how it looks.

The motion has actually been spreading out throughout social networks platforms, consisting of Instagram and TikTok, however is likewise suggested by some therapists to customers who are fighting with body image concerns.

Video reporter Cody Melissa Godwin

Senior manufacturer: Phoebe Frieze