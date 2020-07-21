Body found in Minneapolis building burned during George Floyd protests

“We are treating this death as a homicide,” police spokesman John Elder told CNN.
On Monday morning, officials from Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments along side agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives visited a building on East Lake Street based on an anonymous tip, Elder said.
Officials searched the burned rubble where Max It Pawn once stood and found a “deceased individual,” Elder said.
The body “appears to have suffered thermal injuries” and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Elder said. The victim’s identity will be released along with the nature and reason behind death, that he said.
Protests against racial injustice and police brutality broke out from coast to coast following Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody in May.
“The precinct is on fire. We don’t know where the police are,” said CNN National Correspondent Sara Sidner during the time. “The fire alarm is going on inside … People are cheering and more fireworks are going off as the police precinct is burning.”