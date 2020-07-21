Body found in Minneapolis building burned during George Floyd protests

“We are treating this death as a homicide,” police spokesman John Elder told CNN.

On Monday morning, officials from Minneapolis Police and Fire Departments along side agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives visited a building on East Lake Street based on an anonymous tip, Elder said.

Officials searched the burned rubble where Max It Pawn once stood and found a “deceased individual,” Elder said.

The body “appears to have suffered thermal injuries” and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Elder said. The victim’s identity will be released along with the nature and reason behind death, that he said.