Body Found At Lake Piru Five Days After Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

By
Jasyson
-

Five days after Naya Rivera disappeared during a boating trip at Lake Piru last week, Ventura County officials announced a body has been found.

While they didn’t confirm the identity, the Sherriff’s Department revealed with a tweet on Monday:

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated.

