Body Found At Lake Piru Five Days After Naya Rivera’s Disappearance

Five days after Naya Rivera disappeared during a boating trip at Lake Piru last week, Ventura County officials announced a body has been found.

While they didn’t confirm the identity, the Sherriff’s Department revealed with a tweet on Monday:

“A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress.”

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

