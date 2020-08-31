Body discovered in Contoocook River in Henniker

A body was discovered in the Contoocook River in Henniker on Saturday, according to police.>> Download the FREE WMUR appHenniker Police were called to the area of 1057 Western Ave. around 6:50 p.m. by a fly fisher who called 911 and reported seeing a body in the river. Henniker Fire and Rescue were called to the scene along with the Medical Examiner. The body was retrieved from the water and a preliminary examination was done at the scene, according to officials.The incident remains under investigation and more information will be made available after an autopsy is completed. Officials do not believe there is any risk to public safety related to the incident.

