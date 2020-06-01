Body Cam of ATL Cops Tasing, Violently Yanking Black Students from Car



Two Atlanta cops have been fired over this violent incident — a black couple yanked from their automotive and tased whereas making an attempt to depart a protest … all captured on police physique cam.

APD launched the video exhibiting simply how chaotic and scary it was Saturday evening for the two school college students as they have been being swarmed and attacked by the cops. The officers smashed the home windows when the couple refused to adjust to their orders of exiting the car, after which they fired their tasers on them.

The younger lady could be heard shrieking as she’s violently ripped from the automotive, and finally … they get the man out too and put each of them in cuffs and lead them away.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Mayor @KeishaBottoms pronounces the termination of 2 Atlanta Police Department officers concerned in final nights incident with Morehouse and Spelman school college students. pic.twitter.com/rZ4udbur4U — Francesca Amiker (@FranTVHost) May 31, 2020

It’s nonetheless not clear what led as much as this — some have stated these of us have been out previous curfew, different experiences say they tried to drive round a cop when ordered to cease — however in any case … this extreme pressure value 2 of the officers their jobs, and despatched three others to desk obligation.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms stated she understands the police are below misery … they nonetheless have a duty to not escalate conditions. She referred to as it a transparent case of “excessive force.”