Body Cam Footage Moments Before Rayshard Brooks’ Shooting Shows Man Cooperative With Cops

Body camera footage from both police officers associated with the Rayshard Brooks shooting in Atlanta this weekend has been released, and it shows a calm and cooperative Brooks talking with the officers in the minutes before his shooting.

As we reported yesterday, sadly, Brooks was killed after an altercation with two Atlanta cops who’d found him asleep in a Wendy’s drive thru. And as you can see in the video (above), things start out plenty cordial involving the man and officers.

Officer Garrett Rolfe is shown in the beginning of the video, asking Brooks about drinking and pressing him to have a field sobriety test. Brooks eventually admits he had several drinks at his daughter’s birthday party, but that was it. He even offers to the cops that he could leave his car behind and walk home, although the officers decline that option and press further for field sobriety tests.

From there, things go further following the officers make an effort to handcuff him, and the struggle ensues beyond that. As we reported early in the day this week-end, Brooks seems to have grabbed among the officers tasers at one point, before running from them so that you can get away. He turns around at one point while running, and is then shot 3 times.

Both of the officers, Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, have now been fired by the Atlanta Police Department. As we noted late yesterday evening, too, the department’s chief in addition has resigned within the shooting. It’s unclear if (or when) the officers will be charged in Brooks’ death, but at the very least there must be a truly independent, unbiased outside investigation in to this whole thing.

What a tragedy, and just hours after his daughter’s birthday, no less. Why does drifting off to sleep in a Wendy’s parking lot need to become a death sentence in this country?!

Later overnight, the Wendy’s at the center of the altercation and death burned to the bottom — but as you can see below, some members of the city are calling foul regarding who actually took part in destroying the building:

I had to get this footage cause the media will make it seem like we burned this shit down #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/mGi8kAYqUw — Fola 🇳🇬👑✊🏿 (@ImKingFola) June 14, 2020

Hmmm… Some strange stuff going around in terms of who is apparently the ones destroying property within the last couple weeks… and it ain’t the peaceful protesters!

