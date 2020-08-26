Body believed to be that of a missing Fort Hood soldier has been found

Officials are awaiting forensic confirmation but police said that identification found on the body indicate it is that of Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

“At this initial stage of the investigation, there is no indication of foul play,” police in Temple, Texas, said in a statement

Officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. Tuesday for a medical call at some railroad tracks about 25 miles from the Texas army base.

“A caller advised that a male was observed near the railroad tracks. Upon officers’ arrival, it was determined that the subject had been deceased for some period of time,” according to the statement.

“Identification found at the scene indicates the victim may be missing Fort Hood Soldier 23-year-old Elder Fernandes. However, no forensic confirmation has been made at this time,” say police. Fernandes, 23, was reported missing August 17 from the base. He had been transferred to a different unit because he was the victim in an “abusive sexual contact” investigation, the Army said. The transfer was meant to ensure “he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” said Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam, a 1st Cavalry Division public affairs officer.

“We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family,” Attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents the soldier’s family, called the news of the body’s discovery “our worst nightmare.”“We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’s family,” Khawam tweeted According to Fort Hood, Fernandes is a…

